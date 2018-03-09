JUST IN

UTI-Balanced Fund (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1055.46
NAV 09 Mar 2018 166.15 -0.20
(-0.12%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2138.39
5475.99

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.97 12.23 8.79
Sensex -0.37 -1.98 4.55 16.16 16.22
Nifty -1.34 -1.3 3.86 15.59 17.84

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1055.46 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 02 Jan 95
Fund Manager V Srivatsa

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption Daily
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 72.33
Fixed Deposits 0.69
Govt. Securities 5.12
Indian Mutual Funds 0.29
NCD 14.99
Net CA & Others 5.31
PSU & PFI Bonds 1.19
Rights 0.04
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 0.34
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.09
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.84
Banks - Private Sector 9.42
Cement - South India 0.44
Chemicals 1.29
Cigarettes 3.48
Computers - Education 0.44
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
ICICI Bank 4.27
HDFC Bank 4.27
ITC 3.48
Larsen & Toubro 2.80
Grasim Inds 2.66
Sun Pharma.Inds. 2.56
M & M 2.20
Infosys 2.18
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com