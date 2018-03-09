JUST IN

Reliance Diversified Power Sector (D)

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 4607.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 35.15 -0.25
(-0.71%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1764.54
2119.94

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.15 26.91 13.45
Sensex -0.13 -1.74 4.81 16.44 16.5
Nifty -1.13 -1.1 4.08 15.83 18.08

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 4607.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 29 Mar 04
Fund Manager Sanjay Doshi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 4.00 (Rs) 12-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 2.04
Certificate of Deposits 1.18
Equity 97.16
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 2.32
Banks - Private Sector 1.78
Cables - Telephone 2.97
Compressors / Drilling Equipment 4.06
Construction 4.05
Electric Equipment 17.96
Electronics - Components 1.08
Engineering 4.63
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
K E C Intl. 7.13
Larsen & Toubro 5.94
PTC India 5.94
Apar Inds. 5.31
Jindal Stain .Hi 5.11
Torrent Power 4.82
KSB Pumps 4.44
GE Power 4.20
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com