Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.87 Auto Ancillaries 0.41 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.72 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.94 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.61 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.06 Banks - Private Sector 24.29 Banks - Public Sector 2.72 › More