Reliance Pharma Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Pharma
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 544.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 135.73 -0.77
(-0.56%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1235.15
1947.97

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 10.22 0.82 0.2
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.36 16.42
Nifty -1.17 -1.13 4.04 15.79 18.04

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 544.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 10 May 04
Fund Manager Sailesh Raj Bhan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 1.24
Certificate of Deposits 0.26
Derivatives 1.10
Equity 98.04
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Finance & Investments 1.82
Healthcare 12.85
NA 2.60
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 15.14
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 51.19
Pharmaceuticals - Multinational 17.04
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Divi's Lab. 11.28
Abbott India 9.37
Biocon 9.36
Cipla 8.44
Sun Pharma.Inds. 8.36
Dr Reddy's Labs 8.31
Sanofi India 7.67
Aurobindo Pharma 7.06
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com