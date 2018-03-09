JUST IN

DSP BR India T.I.G.E.R. Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2656.70
NAV 09 Mar 2018 94.46 -0.57
(-0.60%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1505.94
1717.53

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.71 19.73 9.05
Sensex -0.18 -1.79 4.75 16.38 16.44
Nifty -1.12 -1.09 4.09 15.84 18.09

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2656.70 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 27 Apr 04
Fund Manager Rohit Singhania

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.08
CBLO 1.18
Equity 98.46
Net CA & Others 0.28
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.90
Air-conditioners 1.04
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.34
Banks - Private Sector 14.70
Banks - Public Sector 7.49
Bearings 0.47
Cables - Power 1.50
Castings & Forgings 0.63
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Larsen & Toubro 6.45
HDFC Bank 6.10
ICICI Bank 5.24
Tata Steel 4.29
St Bk of India 4.18
Kalpataru Power 3.12
GAIL (India) 2.97
KNR Construct. 2.80
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.

Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181

Email: service@dspblackrock.com

Website: www.dspblackrock.com