DSP BR India T.I.G.E.R. Fund (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|Fund House
|:
|DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|2656.70
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|18.07
|-0.11
(-0.61%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|1505.94
|
|1717.53
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|2656.70 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|27 Apr 04
|Fund Manager
|Rohit Singhania
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|2.20 (Rs) 03-02-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.
Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181
Email: service@dspblackrock.com
Website: www.dspblackrock.com