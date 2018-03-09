JUST IN

Tata Equity P/E Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 763.05
NAV 09 Mar 2018 135.02 -0.30
(-0.22%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
2799.20
52-WEEk
2799.20

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.32 20.75 13.88
Sensex -0.19 -1.81 4.73 16.36 16.42
Nifty -1.11 -1.08 4.1 15.85 18.11

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 763.05 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 17 May 04
Fund Manager Sonam Udasi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 6.36
Equity 93.67
Reverse Repo 0.04
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 1.59
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.09
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.41
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.74
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.59
Banks - Private Sector 8.07
Breweries & Distilleries 1.11
Cables - Power 3.13
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
H D F C 5.83
Yes Bank 5.77
Power Grid Corpn 4.51
Reliance Inds. 4.20
Zee Entertainmen 3.91
Grasim Inds 3.31
Larsen & Toubro 3.20
Finolex Cables 3.13
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com