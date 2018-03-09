Aditya Birla SL MIP II - Savings 5 (Div-M)
|Fund Class
|:
|Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
|Fund House
|:
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|1224.27
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.15
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|296.03
|
|296.03
|52-WEEk
|291.27
|
|310.30
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|1224.27 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|12 Apr 04
|Fund Manager
|Sunaina da Cunha
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.05 (Rs) 23-02-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,
One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013
Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111
Email: connect@birlasunlife.com
Website: www.birlasunlife.com