Aditya Birla SL MIP II - Wealth 25 (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
|Fund House
|:
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|466.97
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|37.83
|-0.01
(-0.03%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|2417.92
|
|2417.92
|52-WEEk
|1688.75
|
|2526.56
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|466.97 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|12 Apr 04
|Fund Manager
|Satyabrata Mohanty
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,
One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013
Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111
Email: connect@birlasunlife.com
Website: www.birlasunlife.com