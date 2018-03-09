JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL MIP II - Wealth 25 (Div-M)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 466.97
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.84 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 2417.92
2417.92
52-WEEk 1688.75
2526.56

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 7.92 8.84
Sensex -0.16 -1.77 4.77 16.4 16.46
Nifty -1.11 -1.07 4.11 15.86 18.11

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 466.97 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 12 Apr 04
Fund Manager Satyabrata Mohanty

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.04 (Rs) 23-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.01
CBLO 1.12
Certificate of Deposits 1.86
Commercial Paper 11.30
Corporate Debts 15.58
Derivatives 0.17
Equity 30.60
Govt. Securities 25.08
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 0.16
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.41
Auto Ancillaries 0.12
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.16
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.10
Banks - Private Sector 2.90
Banks - Public Sector 0.36
Castings & Forgings 0.25
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Yes Bank 1.75
Eicher Motors 1.60
H P C L 1.41
Natco Pharma 1.21
Vedanta 1.12
Maruti Suzuki 1.10
Hind. Unilever 1.09
Bajaj Fin. 1.09
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com