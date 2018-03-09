JUST IN

HSBC Cash Fund (Div-W)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 371.59
NAV 09 Mar 2018 1111.15 0.20
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1850.07
5134.58

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.93 6.2 6.51 6.93 7.36
Sensex -0.13 -1.74 4.8 16.43 16.49
Nifty -1.11 -1.08 4.1 15.85 18.1

Competitors of HSBC Cash Fund (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 371.59 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 14 Nov 02
Fund Manager Kapil Punjabi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.46 (Rs) 06-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.60
Certificate of Deposits 24.66
Commercial Paper 65.47
Net CA & Others 0.05
T Bills 8.22
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,

16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.

Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600

Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in

Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in