JUST IN

Reliance ETF Bank BeES

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1407.05
NAV 09 Mar 2018 2465.67 -18.39
(-0.74%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1472.46
2607.08

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 17.78 8.76
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.37 16.43
Nifty -1.11 -1.08 4.1 15.85 18.1

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options ETFs
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1407.05 (30 Nov 16)
Inception Date 25 May 04
Fund Manager Payal Kaipunjal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 13.00 (Rs) 20-02-2015
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.02
Equity 99.93
Net CA & Others 0.05
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Banks - Private Sector 86.32
Banks - Public Sector 13.61
NA 0.07
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 33.53
ICICI Bank 17.66
Kotak Mah. Bank 11.79
St Bk of India 10.07
Axis Bank 8.41
IndusInd Bank 7.36
Yes Bank 5.07
Federal Bank 1.87
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com