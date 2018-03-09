JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Balanced '95 Fund (D)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 377.38
NAV 09 Mar 2018 143.82 -0.22
(-0.15%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 13966.56
13966.56
52-WEEk 7419.15
13966.56

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 11.76 8.62
Category - - 1.28 7.82 7.6
Sensex -0.4 -2.01 4.52 16.12 16.18
Nifty -1.34 -1.3 3.86 15.59 17.84

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 377.38 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Jan 95
Fund Manager Mahesh Patil

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 4.60 (Rs) 18-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.02
CBLO 1.48
Commercial Paper 1.23
Corporate Debts 11.62
Derivatives 0.93
Equity 73.32
Fixed Deposits 0.18
Govt. Securities 6.19
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 0.38
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.89
Auto Ancillaries 0.43
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.64
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.52
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.11
Banks - Private Sector 13.22
Banks - Public Sector 2.01
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 5.43
ICICI Bank 3.60
Infosys 2.11
Larsen & Toubro 2.06
ERIS Lifescience 1.58
Tata Motors 1.55
Eicher Motors 1.52
Maruti Suzuki 1.52
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com