Aditya Birla SL New Millennium Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Infotech
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 63.14
NAV 09 Mar 2018 20.88 0.09
(0.43%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 105.37
105.37
52-WEEk 64.55
105.37

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - 0.72 29.69 31.54 8.6
Category - - 7.04 20.22 5.34
Sensex -0.41 -2.02 4.51 16.1 16.17
Nifty -1.34 -1.3 3.86 15.59 17.84

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 63.14 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 15 Dec 99
Fund Manager Kunal Sangoi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.05 (Rs) 24-07-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.48
Equity 97.06
Preference Shares 0.17
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Cables - Telephone 5.29
Computers - Software - Large 50.24
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 18.93
Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 9.12
Media & Entertainment 0.17
Miscellaneous 0.85
NA 3.48
Telecommunications - Service Provider 12.63
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Infosys 28.15
Tech Mahindra 9.42
HCL Technologies 8.92
Bharti Airtel 8.34
Sterlite Tech. 5.29
Persistent Sys 4.85
Dish TV 4.19
Majesco 4.06
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com