DSP BR MIP Fund (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|Fund House
|:
|DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|162.36
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|36.03
|0.01
(0.03%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|433.00
|
|456.79
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|162.36 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|11 Jun 04
|Fund Manager
|Vikram Chopra
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.
Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181
Email: service@dspblackrock.com
Website: www.dspblackrock.com