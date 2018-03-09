JUST IN

DSP BR MIP Fund (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 162.36
NAV 09 Mar 2018 36.03 0.01
(0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 433.00
456.79

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.04 - 0.33 7.75 7.55
Sensex -0.17 -1.78 4.76 16.38 16.45
Nifty -1.11 -1.08 4.1 15.85 18.1

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 162.36 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 11 Jun 04
Fund Manager Vikram Chopra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 6.11
Equity 28.77
NCD 63.35
Net CA & Others 1.77
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 1.45
Auto Ancillaries 0.49
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.27
Banks - Private Sector 4.40
Banks - Public Sector 0.37
Cement - North India 0.26
Cement - South India 0.33
Chemicals 0.49
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
IRB InvIT Fund 2.63
India Grid Trust 2.05
HDFC Bank 2.05
Blue Star 1.45
GAIL (India) 1.25
H P C L 1.19
V-Guard Inds. 1.10
Bajaj Fin. 1.06
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.

Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181

Email: service@dspblackrock.com

Website: www.dspblackrock.com