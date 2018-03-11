JUST IN

Franklin India TMA - Inst (Div-W)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2583.00
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1054.72 -0.97
(-0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2909.90
5617.20

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.61 5.79 6.13 6.43 7.08
Sensex -0.13 -1.74 4.8 16.43 16.49
Nifty -1.16 -1.12 4.05 15.8 18.05

Competitors of Franklin India TMA - Inst (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2583.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 22 Jun 04
Fund Manager Sachin Padwal Desai

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.31 (Rs) 04-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 24.03
Commercial Paper 65.86
Corporate Debts 3.68
Net CA & Others 6.43
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com