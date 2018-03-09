JUST IN

L&T Midcap Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 55.98
NAV 09 Mar 2018 139.46 -0.61
(-0.44%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 733.15
2036.20

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.46 25.36 16.79
Sensex -0.13 -1.74 4.8 16.43 16.5
Nifty -1.15 -1.12 4.06 15.8 18.05

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 55.98 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 25 Jun 04
Fund Manager Soumendra Nath Lahir

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 10.85
Corporate Debts 0.00
Equity 90.57
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.73
Auto Ancillaries 1.18
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.52
Banks - Private Sector 4.90
Banks - Public Sector 3.04
Bearings 0.80
Breweries & Distilleries 1.37
Cables - Telephone 1.22
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
The Ramco Cement 2.40
IndusInd Bank 2.34
Shree Cement 2.15
Coromandel Inter 2.14
Engineers India 2.06
Manappuram Fin. 2.05
Kajaria Ceramics 2.01
Berger Paints 1.96
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com