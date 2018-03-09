JUST IN

Kotak Asset Allocator Fund (D)

Fund Class : Fund of Funds - Equity
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 49.99
NAV 09 Mar 2018 73.21 -0.01
(-0.01%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 30.92
33.44

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0 - 0.67 7.29 8.53
Sensex -0.13 -1.74 4.8 16.43 16.5
Nifty -1.16 -1.12 4.05 15.8 18.05

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fund of Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 49.99 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 01 Jul 04
Fund Manager Deepak Gupta

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.00 (Rs) 25-08-2010
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Indian Mutual Funds 98.38
Net CA & Others 1.62
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com