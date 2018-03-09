JUST IN

SBI Savings Fund (D)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 13.40
NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.58 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 3191.80
4290.16

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 11.78 6.26 5.3 6.27 7.51
Sensex -0.13 -1.74 4.8 16.43 16.5
Nifty -1.13 -1.1 4.08 15.83 18.08

Competitors of SBI Savings Fund (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 13.40 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 05 Jul 04
Fund Manager R Arun

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.04 (Rs) 28-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.03
CBLO 1.19
Certificate of Deposits 3.61
Commercial Paper 15.35
Corporate Debts 72.46
Govt. Securities 1.88
Net CA & Others 3.07
T Bills 2.41
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Banks 7.25
Cement 7.02
Commercial Services 3.77
Construction 7.04
Ferrous Metals 3.63
Finance 45.20
Media & Entertainment 8.79
NA 8.58
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com