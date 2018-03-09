SBI Corporate Bond Fund (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|SBI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|5.00
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.85
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|3272.11
|
|5005.19
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|5.00 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|05 Jul 04
|Fund Manager
|Lokesh Mallya
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.25 (Rs) 29-12-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
SBI Funds Management Ltd,
9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.
Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663
Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com
Website: www.sbimf.com