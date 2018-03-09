JUST IN

ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1582.75
NAV 09 Mar 2018 140.37 -0.35
(-0.25%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 16744.06
17622.35

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.35 10.23 6.25
Sensex -0.12 -1.74 4.81 16.44 16.5
Nifty -1.14 -1.11 4.07 15.82 18.07

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1582.75 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Jul 04
Fund Manager Mrinal Singh

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 5.30
Certificate of Deposits 1.13
Equity 92.32
Indian Mutual Funds 1.78
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 0.87
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.83
Auto Ancillaries 3.84
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.47
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.09
Banks - Private Sector 10.91
Banks - Public Sector 4.05
Castings & Forgings 0.49
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Sun Pharma.Inds. 10.64
Larsen & Toubro 9.25
Wipro 6.22
HDFC Bank 6.06
NTPC 5.01
Infosys 4.59
M & M 4.09
St Bk of India 3.60
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com