Baroda Pioneer MIP Fund - Plan A (Div-M)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 5.38
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.24 -0.01
(-0.08%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 23.97
23.97
52-WEEk 17.55
31.49

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 5.16 5.39
Sensex -0.15 -1.76 4.78 16.41 16.48
Nifty -1.13 -1.1 4.08 15.83 18.08

Performance Chart

NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 5.38 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 28 Jul 04
Fund Manager Hetal Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.07 (Rs) 27-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 7.86
Equity 18.61
Fixed Deposits 0.28
Govt. Securities 52.25
NCD 18.64
Net CA & Others 2.33
Rights 0.03
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.58
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.45
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.39
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.74
Banks - Private Sector 2.88
Chemicals 0.75
Computers - Software - Large 1.51
Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 0.77
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 1.57
MRF 1.53
ICICI Bank 1.31
M & M Fin. Serv. 1.17
GAIL (India) 1.05
Britannia Inds. 1.04
Hindalco Inds. 1.02
Sun TV Network 0.77
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Lt,

501 TITANIUM 5TH FLOOR
WESTERN EXPRESS HIGHWAY
GOREGAON (E) MUMBAI - 400063.

Phone: 022-30741000/022-42197999 | Fax: 022-30741001

Email: info@barodapioneer.in

Website: www.barodapioneer.in