Baroda Pioneer MIP Fund - Plan A (Div-M)
|Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund
|5.38
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.24
|-0.01
(-0.08%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|23.97
|23.97
|52-WEEk
|17.55
|31.49
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|5.38 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|28 Jul 04
|Fund Manager
|Hetal Shah
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.07 (Rs) 27-02-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Lt,
501 TITANIUM 5TH FLOOR
WESTERN EXPRESS HIGHWAY
GOREGAON (E) MUMBAI - 400063.
Phone: 022-30741000/022-42197999 | Fax: 022-30741001
Email: info@barodapioneer.in
Website: www.barodapioneer.in