BNP Paribas Monthly Income Plan (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 14.19
NAV 09 Mar 2018 26.64 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 229.60
333.02

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.29 7.78 6.55
Sensex -0.15 -1.76 4.78 16.41 16.47
Nifty -1.1 -1.07 4.11 15.86 18.12

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 14.19 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Aug 04
Fund Manager Mayank Prakash

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 19.46
Certificate of Deposits 16.67
Commercial Paper 3.04
Corporate Debts 35.27
Equity 18.76
Fixed Deposits 9.00
Govt. Securities 5.08
Rights 0.02
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 0.17
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.34
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.87
Banks - Private Sector 4.44
Banks - Public Sector 0.74
Breweries & Distilleries 0.21
Castings & Forgings 0.29
Cement - North India 0.18
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 1.95
ICICI Bank 1.07
Maruti Suzuki 0.87
SBI Life Insuran 0.80
IndusInd Bank 0.75
Kotak Mah. Bank 0.67
Deepak Fert. 0.48
Tata Steel 0.43
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

BNP Paribas Asset Management (India) Pvt L,

3rd Floor 1 North Avenue Maker
Maxity Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022 - 3370 4000 | Fax: 022 - 3370 4294

Email: customercare@bnpparibasmf.in

Website: www.bnpparibasmf.in