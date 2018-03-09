JUST IN

BNP Paribas Short Term Income - (Div-M)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 29.17
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.03 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 145.71
207.97

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.45 4.89 3.84 6.19 7.43
Sensex -0.16 -1.77 4.77 16.4 16.47
Nifty -1.1 -1.06 4.12 15.87 18.12

Competitors of BNP Paribas Short Term Income - (Div-M) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H) 13801.91 18.05 -2.26 0.15 2.04 5.97
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q) 10322.87 13.65 4.23 2.93 3.60 6.49
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D) 10174.20 16.54 5.86 4.08 4.47 6.45
Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic) 6589.15 14.41 3.74 2.23 2.61 5.52
IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic) 6378.67 17.41 3.27 2.55 3.10 5.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 29.17 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Aug 04
Fund Manager Mayank Prakash

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.02 (Rs) 22-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 5.11
Certificate of Deposits 6.69
Commercial Paper 16.73
Corporate Debts 54.26
Govt. Securities 15.17
Net CA & Others 2.04
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

BNP Paribas Asset Management (India) Pvt L,

3rd Floor 1 North Avenue Maker
Maxity Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022 - 3370 4000 | Fax: 022 - 3370 4294

Email: customercare@bnpparibasmf.in

Website: www.bnpparibasmf.in