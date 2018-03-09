JUST IN

IDFC All Seasons Bond Fund - Regular (G)

Fund Class : Fund of Funds - Debt
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 4.32
NAV 09 Mar 2018 26.52 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 158.20
176.45

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 17.11 3.18 1.26 5.05 7.27
Sensex -0.17 -1.78 4.76 16.39 16.45
Nifty -1.1 -1.07 4.11 15.86 18.11

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fund of Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 4.32 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Aug 04
Fund Manager Harshal Joshi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.50.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Indian Mutual Funds 100.01
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Tower16th FloorOne Indiabulls Centr
841 Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 022-66289999 | Fax: 022-24215052

Email: investor@idfcmf.com

Website: www.idfcmf.com