Kotak Opportunities (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1052.88
NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.75 -0.09
(-0.35%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1358.41
2434.06

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 14.48 9.6
Sensex -0.15 -1.76 4.78 16.41 16.47
Nifty -1.13 -1.1 4.08 15.83 18.08

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1052.88 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 28 Jul 04
Fund Manager Harsha Upadhyaya

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.83 (Rs) 28-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.16
Derivatives - Index Future 0.01
Equity 97.22
Fixed Deposits 0.55
Preference Shares 0.05
Warrants 0.59
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
19 Days 0.41
5 Days 0.14
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.73
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.76
Banks - Private Sector 13.24
Banks - Public Sector 4.80
Bearings 2.03
Castings & Forgings 0.95
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 6.18
Reliance Inds. 4.54
Larsen & Toubro 4.07
H D F C 4.02
ICICI Bank 3.63
Guj.St.Petronet 3.17
St Bk of India 3.09
Hero Motocorp 2.73
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com