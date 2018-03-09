JUST IN

Kotak Treasury Advantage Fund (Div-W)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 3026.77
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.16 0.01
(0.10%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 5000.29
8227.06

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 12.27 6.58 5.69 6.6 7.66
Sensex -0.15 -1.76 4.78 16.41 16.48
Nifty -1.13 -1.1 4.08 15.82 18.08

Competitors of Kotak Treasury Advantage Fund (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
Performance Chart

See NAV History

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 3026.77 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 02 Aug 04
Fund Manager Deepak Agrawal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.01 (Rs) 06-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 6.66
Commercial Paper 2.50
Corporate Debts 74.34
Fixed Deposits 0.11
Floating Rate Instruments 4.82
Govt. Securities 3.49
Net CA & Others 4.59
ZCB 6.51
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 103.02
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com