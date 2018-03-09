JUST IN

ICICI Pru Corporate Bond Fund Plan B (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 752.24
NAV 09 Mar 2018 27.58 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 5983.09
8037.70

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 22.06 2.4 2.01 6.33 7.77
Sensex -0.18 -1.79 4.75 16.38 16.44
Nifty -1.07 -1.04 4.14 15.9 18.15

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 752.24 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 24 Aug 04
Fund Manager Manish Banthia

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.81
NCD 86.88
Net CA & Others 2.72
PTC 0.29
ZCB 8.38
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 101.08
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com