Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.78 Auto Ancillaries 0.36 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.75 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.77 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.92 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.89 Banks - Private Sector 18.95 Banks - Public Sector 2.26 › More