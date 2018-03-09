JUST IN

JM Equity Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 33.05
NAV 09 Mar 2018 62.93 -0.08
(-0.13%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 998.38
5941.12

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.81 10.19 3.14
Sensex -0.37 -1.97 4.55 16.16 16.22
Nifty -1.34 -1.31 3.85 15.58 17.83

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 33.05 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 12 Dec 94
Fund Manager Asit Bhandarkar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.55
Commercial Paper 0.99
Corporate Debts 2.10
Equity 80.22
Net CA & Others 16.15
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.78
Auto Ancillaries 0.36
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.75
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.77
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.92
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.89
Banks - Private Sector 18.95
Banks - Public Sector 2.26
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 7.53
Reliance Inds. 6.01
H D F C 5.37
ITC 4.42
Infosys 4.10
ICICI Bank 3.96
Larsen & Toubro 3.05
Kotak Mah. Bank 2.65
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

JM Capital Management Ltd,

Office B 8th Floor Cnergy
Appasaheb Marathe Marg
Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025.

Phone: (022) 3987 7777 | Fax: (022) 2652 8388

Email: investor@jmfinancial.in

Website: www.jmfinancialmf.com