Kotak Treasury Advantage Fund (Div-M)
|Fund Class
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Fund House
|Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|3026.77
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.26
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|5000.29
|8227.06
Trailing Returns
Competitors of Kotak Treasury Advantage Fund (Div-M) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others)
|21564.11
|13.38
|6.94
|5.42
|5.60
|6.95
|Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D)
|15075.43
|13.80
|7.09
|5.81
|5.90
|6.98
|Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D)
|11793.98
|15.01
|6.45
|4.75
|5.12
|6.65
|ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others)
|11288.08
|14.63
|7.87
|5.58
|5.63
|7.29
|UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi)
|10507.28
|11.42
|6.45
|5.88
|6.04
|6.99
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|3026.77 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|02 Aug 04
|Fund Manager
|Deepak Agrawal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.05 (Rs) 12-02-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,
27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.
Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455
Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website: www.kotakmutual.com