HDFC Core & Satellite Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 468.49
NAV 09 Mar 2018 79.21 -0.35
(-0.44%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 593.52
657.93

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.35 17.42 10
Sensex -0.16 -1.77 4.77 16.39 16.46
Nifty -1.08 -1.05 4.13 15.89 18.14

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 468.49 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 20 Aug 04
Fund Manager Vinay Kulkarni

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.57
Equity 96.16
NCD 0.62
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 4.14
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.98
Banks - Private Sector 15.61
Banks - Public Sector 4.75
Computers - Software - Large 5.67
Construction 2.28
Electronics - Components 5.29
Engineering 10.68
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 9.61
Team Lease Serv. 8.08
Cipla 6.53
ICICI Bank 6.00
Larsen & Toubro 5.78
Infosys 5.67
St Bk of India 4.75
CESC 4.50
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200

Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com

Website: www.hdfcfund.com