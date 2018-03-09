HDFC Core & Satellite Fund (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|HDFC Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|468.49
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|79.21
|-0.35
(-0.44%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|593.52
|
|657.93
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|468.49 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|20 Aug 04
|Fund Manager
|Vinay Kulkarni
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,
Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.
Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200
Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com
Website: www.hdfcfund.com