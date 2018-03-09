Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.69 Auto Ancillaries 0.32 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.54 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.55 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.44 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.78 Banks - Private Sector 16.50 Banks - Public Sector 1.99 › More