ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Option B (Div-D)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1845.90
NAV 09 Mar 2018 100.17 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 6916.71
11354.83

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 13.53 7.03 4.35 6.16 7.56
Sensex -0.18 -1.79 4.75 16.38 16.44
Nifty -1.07 -1.04 4.14 15.9 18.15

Competitors of ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Option B (Div-D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1845.90 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 28 Mar 04
Fund Manager Rahul Goswami

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 100000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.02 (Rs) 09-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.37
Certificate of Deposits 0.64
Commercial Paper 9.21
Govt. Securities 7.60
NCD 73.34
Net CA & Others 4.06
ZCB 3.77
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.99
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com