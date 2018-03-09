JUST IN

Principal Credit Opportunities Fund (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 19.49
NAV 09 Mar 2018 2706.42 0.77
(0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 86.60
86.60
52-WEEk 48.30
86.60

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.15 6.35 6.19 7.09 8.2
Sensex -0.16 -1.78 4.77 16.39 16.46
Nifty -1.08 -1.05 4.13 15.89 18.14

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 19.49 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Aug 04
Fund Manager Gurvinder Singh Wasa

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.16
Commercial Paper 28.85
NCD 61.02
Net CA & Others 2.79
T Bills 0.14
ZCB 6.04
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

