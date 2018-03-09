JUST IN

Principal Low Duration Fund (Div-W)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1283.92
NAV 09 Mar 2018 1006.26 0.28
(0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 515.60
515.60
52-WEEk 509.29
836.84

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 13.48 6.7 5.83 7.05 7.92
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.37 16.43
Nifty -1.03 -1 4.19 15.95 18.2

Competitors of Principal Low Duration Fund (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1283.92 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Aug 04
Fund Manager Pankaj Jain

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.11 (Rs) 08-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 6.87
Certificate of Deposits 4.76
Commercial Paper 18.49
NCD 60.95
Net CA & Others 0.12
T Bills 0.69
ZCB 8.12
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Principal PNB Asset Management Company,

Exchange Plaza 'B' Wing 2nd Floor
NSE Building Bandra Kurla -
Complex Bandra (East)Mumbai 400051.

Phone: 022 - 6772 0555 | Fax: 022 - 22044990

Email: customer@principalindia.com

Website: www.principalindia.com