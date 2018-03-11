JUST IN

Tata Money Market Fund - Regular (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 38.17
NAV 11 Mar 2018 2714.49 0.53
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 12755.06
12755.06
52-WEEk 6785.02
12755.06

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.24 6.23 6.5 6.69 7.44
Sensex -0.17 -1.78 4.76 16.39 16.45
Nifty -1.08 -1.05 4.13 15.89 18.14

Competitors of Tata Money Market Fund - Regular (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 38.17 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 20 Aug 04
Fund Manager Amit Somani

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 20.88
Commercial Paper 55.12
Fixed Deposits 9.80
Reverse Repo 0.17
T Bills 14.54
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.51
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com