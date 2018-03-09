JUST IN

JM Income Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 12.09
NAV 09 Mar 2018 46.56 -0.01
(-0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 20.24
54.62

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 17.64 - - 3.43 4.04
Sensex -0.37 -1.98 4.55 16.15 16.21
Nifty -1.35 -1.32 3.85 15.58 17.82

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 12.09 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 12 Dec 94
Fund Manager Vikas Agrawal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.29
Commercial Paper 26.85
Corporate Debts 14.99
Govt. Securities 55.15
Net CA & Others 0.73
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

JM Capital Management Ltd,

Office B 8th Floor Cnergy
Appasaheb Marathe Marg
Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025.

Phone: (022) 3987 7777 | Fax: (022) 2652 8388

Email: investor@jmfinancial.in

Website: www.jmfinancialmf.com