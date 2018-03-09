JUST IN

BNP Paribas Overnight Fund - Regular (Div-W)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 813.67
NAV 09 Mar 2018 1000.40 0.18
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 909.36
1591.58

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.79 6.16 6.48 6.6 7.15
Sensex -0.2 -1.81 4.72 16.35 16.41
Nifty -1.09 -1.06 4.12 15.88 18.13

Competitors of BNP Paribas Overnight Fund - Regular (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 813.67 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 31 Aug 04
Fund Manager Mayank Prakash

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.33 (Rs) 08-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 6.42
Certificate of Deposits 14.97
Commercial Paper 56.97
Corporate Debts 4.09
Fixed Deposits 15.39
T Bills 10.08
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Banks 15.39
NA 92.53
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

BNP Paribas Asset Management (India) Pvt L,

3rd Floor 1 North Avenue Maker
Maxity Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022 - 3370 4000 | Fax: 022 - 3370 4294

Email: customercare@bnpparibasmf.in

Website: www.bnpparibasmf.in