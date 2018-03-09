JUST IN

Franklin India Life Stage FOF-50s + FRP (G)

Fund Class : Fund of Funds - Debt
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 144.55
NAV 09 Mar 2018 35.06 -0.02
(-0.06%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 29.82
33.80

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.79 7.51 7.59
Sensex -0.2 -1.81 4.73 16.35 16.41
Nifty -1.06 -1.03 4.15 15.91 18.17

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fund of Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 144.55 (31 Mar 11)
Inception Date 17 Nov 03
Fund Manager Paul Parampreet

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Indian Mutual Funds 100.99
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.99
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com