Principal Cash Management Fund (Div-M)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 520.56
NAV 09 Mar 2018 1026.77 0.21
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 1192.69
1192.69
52-WEEk 865.12
1271.06

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.03 6.32 6.61 6.75 7.51
Sensex -0.18 -1.79 4.75 16.38 16.44
Nifty -1.05 -1.02 4.17 15.93 18.18

Competitors of Principal Cash Management Fund (Div-M) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 520.56 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 30 Aug 04
Fund Manager Pankaj Jain

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 5.60 (Rs) 19-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 6.99
Certificate of Deposits 12.55
Commercial Paper 72.42
T Bills 8.37
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.33
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Principal PNB Asset Management Company,

Exchange Plaza 'B' Wing 2nd Floor
NSE Building Bandra Kurla -
Complex Bandra (East)Mumbai 400051.

Phone: 022 - 6772 0555 | Fax: 022 - 22044990

Email: customer@principalindia.com

Website: www.principalindia.com