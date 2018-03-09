JUST IN

JM High Liquidity Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 3187.52
NAV 09 Mar 2018 47.15 0.01
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2407.40
5378.94

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.82 6.15 6.48 6.73 7.51
Sensex -0.36 -1.97 4.56 16.17 16.23
Nifty -1.34 -1.31 3.86 15.58 17.83

Competitors of JM High Liquidity Fund - (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 3187.52 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Dec 97
Fund Manager Shalini Tibrewala

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.19
Certificate of Deposits 49.80
Commercial Paper 69.64
Fixed Deposits 8.31
T Bills 20.62
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 150.56
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

JM Capital Management Ltd,

Office B 8th Floor Cnergy
Appasaheb Marathe Marg
Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025.

Phone: (022) 3987 7777 | Fax: (022) 2652 8388

Email: investor@jmfinancial.in

Website: www.jmfinancialmf.com