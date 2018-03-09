JUST IN

SBI Emerging Businesses Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 293.82
NAV 09 Mar 2018 23.76 -2.64
(-10.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1861.96
2386.34

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 13.42 7.84
Sensex -0.2 -1.81 4.73 16.35 16.42
Nifty -1.06 -1.03 4.15 15.91 18.16

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 293.82 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Aug 04
Fund Manager R Srinivasan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.70 (Rs) 05-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.05
CBLO 3.88
Derivatives 0.42
Equity 95.14
Net CA & Others 0.51
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Banks - Private Sector 12.44
Cables - Power 2.08
Chemicals 5.44
Compressors / Drilling Equipment 6.61
Domestic Appliances 3.31
Electric Equipment 3.80
Electronics - Consumer 2.28
Engines 4.94
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
P & G Hygiene 9.45
HDFC Bank 8.63
Elgi Equipment 6.61
Solar Inds. 5.44
GE Shipping Co 5.19
Divi's Lab. 5.06
Kirloskar Oil 4.94
Westlife Develop 4.15
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com