JM Basic Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 353.93
NAV 09 Mar 2018 31.28 -0.11
(-0.35%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 172.53
183.89

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 17.8 12.79
Sensex -0.37 -1.98 4.55 16.16 16.22
Nifty -1.35 -1.32 3.85 15.58 17.82

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 353.93 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 25 Mar 97
Fund Manager Asit Bhandarkar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.00 (Rs) 27-12-2004
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.32
Equity 99.49
Net CA & Others 0.20
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 3.60
Auto Ancillaries 2.90
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 4.33
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.13
Banks - Private Sector 15.61
Bearings 3.54
Castings & Forgings 3.38
Cement - North India 6.72
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
GAIL (India) 6.68
HDFC Bank 6.55
Yes Bank 6.47
Larsen & Toubro 5.93
Bajaj Fin. 5.66
Voltas 5.19
Maruti Suzuki 5.13
Tata Motors 4.33
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

JM Capital Management Ltd,

Office B 8th Floor Cnergy
Appasaheb Marathe Marg
Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025.

Phone: (022) 3987 7777 | Fax: (022) 2652 8388

Email: investor@jmfinancial.in

Website: www.jmfinancialmf.com