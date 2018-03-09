JUST IN

Tata Dividend Yield Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 190.70
NAV 09 Mar 2018 74.64 -0.33
(-0.44%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 312.53
312.53
52-WEEk 310.33
329.70

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.99 8.62 6.95
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.4
Nifty -1.1 -1.07 4.11 15.86 18.11

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 190.70 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 28 Sep 04
Fund Manager Rupesh Patel

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 99.03
Reverse Repo 1.19
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 4.39
Banks - Private Sector 13.05
Cigarettes 3.42
Computers - Software - Large 12.81
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 5.21
Construction 2.40
Engineering - Turnkey Services 1.86
Engines 5.87
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Manappuram Fin. 6.65
HDFC Bank 5.95
HCL Technologies 5.78
Finolex Inds. 5.42
Power Grid Corpn 5.40
ICICI Bank 5.08
Infosys 4.51
Sun TV Network 4.46
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com