Reliance Media & Entertainment Fund (B)

Fund Class : Equity - Media
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 100.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 65.17 0.96
(1.50%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 73.40
95.87

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 5.79 3.41 6.68
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.41
Nifty -1.11 -1.07 4.11 15.86 18.11

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 100.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 16 Sep 04
Fund Manager Sailesh Raj Bhan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.32
Equity 98.97
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 83.54
Miscellaneous 15.43
NA 1.32
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Inox Leisure 12.56
Zee Entertainmen 12.16
Info Edg.(India) 11.70
Sun TV Network 10.29
Dish TV 9.03
TV18 Broadcast 7.51
D B Corp 7.27
Hathway Cable 7.23
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com