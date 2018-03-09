JUST IN

Reliance NRI Equity Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 138.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 82.98 -0.16
(-0.19%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 88.32
93.02

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 11.68 6.11
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.4
Nifty -1.09 -1.06 4.12 15.88 18.13

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 138.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 16 Oct 04
Fund Manager Meenakshi Dawar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.79
Equity 98.04
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 4.62
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.17
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.82
Banks - Private Sector 19.40
Banks - Public Sector 2.53
Cement - North India 4.01
Cigarettes 4.72
Computers - Software - Large 6.77
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 10.18
Maruti Suzuki 5.82
H D F C 4.84
Larsen & Toubro 4.79
Grasim Inds 4.75
ITC 4.72
ACC 4.01
Reliance Inds. 4.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com