Reliance Dynamic Bond Fund (D)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 375.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 15.32 -0.01
(-0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 3610.69
4245.47

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 20.1 - - 3.57 6.28
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.35 16.41
Nifty -1.09 -1.06 4.12 15.87 18.12

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 375.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 16 Oct 04
Fund Manager Prashant Pimple

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.77 (Rs) 28-03-2016
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.02
CBLO 0.67
Certificate of Deposits 0.47
Commercial Paper 0.55
Govt. Securities 39.28
Indian Mutual Funds 12.19
NCD 43.17
Net CA & Others 3.65
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com