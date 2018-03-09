Reliance Dynamic Bond Fund (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Reliance Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|375.00
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|15.32
|-0.01
(-0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|3610.69
|
|4245.47
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|375.00 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|16 Oct 04
|Fund Manager
|Prashant Pimple
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.77 (Rs) 28-03-2016
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,
Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055
Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662
Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com
Website: www.reliancemutual.com