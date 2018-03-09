JUST IN

SBI Pharma Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Pharma
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 40.57
NAV 09 Mar 2018 119.44 -0.66
(-0.55%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 847.18
1132.62

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - - -
Sensex -0.21 -1.83 4.71 16.33 16.4
Nifty -1.07 -1.03 4.15 15.9 18.16

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 40.57 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 04 Jun 99
Fund Manager Tanmaya Desai

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.02
CBLO 2.46
Equity 96.25
Net CA & Others 1.27
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Healthcare 12.11
NA 3.75
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 16.20
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 56.72
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Formulations 8.08
Pharmaceuticals - Multinational 3.14
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Divi's Lab. 11.64
Cipla 9.24
Aurobindo Pharma 7.29
Strides Shasun 7.27
Alkem Lab 5.83
Natco Pharma 5.09
Sun Pharma.Inds. 5.04
Torrent Pharma. 5.01
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com