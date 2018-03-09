DSP BR Savings Fund (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Gilt Funds - Short Term
|Fund House
|:
|DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|5.29
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|33.84
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|36.30
|
|39.67
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Gilt Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|5.29 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|20 Sep 99
|Fund Manager
|Kedar Karnik
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.
Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181
Email: service@dspblackrock.com
Website: www.dspblackrock.com