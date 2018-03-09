JUST IN

SBI Magnum Balanced Fund (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 522.58
NAV 09 Mar 2018 122.63 -0.03
(-0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 10004.31
19245.34

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.57 15.47 8.43
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.37 16.43
Nifty -1.07 -1.03 4.15 15.91 18.16

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 522.58 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 30 Aug 95
Fund Manager R Srinivasan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.06
CBLO 6.16
Certificate of Deposits 0.13
Commercial Paper 4.13
Corporate Debts 8.20
Derivatives 0.05
Equity 68.42
Fixed Deposits 0.52
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.83
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.54
Auto 0.34
Auto Ancillaries 3.73
Banks 1.06
Banks - Private Sector 13.05
Banks - Public Sector 3.70
Castings & Forgings 1.44
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 6.81
Bharti Airtel 3.85
St Bk of India 3.70
ICICI Bank 3.46
Kotak Mah. Bank 2.78
Divi's Lab. 2.51
Interglobe Aviat 2.51
TCS 2.39
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com